'Intensive and complex' probe brought down £50k puppy farmer who sold unhealthy dogs

Kenneth Purchase, of Allscott Mill, near Telford, was ordered to pay back the money in fines and costs last week after Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how he sold dogs with health problems, some of which had to be put down. Purchase bought dogs and sold them on, despite not having the required licence.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, said: “This has been a complex and resource intensive investigation and prosecution by the council’s Trading Standards team, supported by their licensing colleagues and the council’s in-house legal team.

"Officers had to analyse hundreds of records from a number of sources as Mr Purchase’s record-keeping was almost non-existent. But undeterred by this task they proved the scale and extent of his criminality.