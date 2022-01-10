'Cowardly' woman beater's latest attack was 'one of the worst' officer had seen

Aaron McCormick, aged 30, was given a suspended sentence after his latest attack, in which he punched his former partner in the face and ribs.

It comes after he was previously jailed in 2015 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman, as well as battery charges in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2016.

In his most recent offence, which took place on November 27 last year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that McCormick got into bed with his partner after a night of drinking. They had an argument, so McCormick punched her in the face and ribs and pulled her hair in a "prolonged and sustained" assault.

Prosecutor Mr Ekwall Singh Tiwana told the court that a police officer in attendance said after seeing the victim's injuries it was "one of the worst domestic assaults I've probably ever seen" in his years of service.

The victim did not consent for the prosecution to have access to medical records detailing the injuries.

Mr Singh Tiwana added: "The defendant has a long history of violent and domestic offences."

McCormick, of Bishopdale, Brookside, Telford, had pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

Recorder Anthony Hawks said: "The time has come for some serious intervention in this man's life." He gave McCormick an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, as well as 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days, which includes the "building better relationships" programme.

He was also given an alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement of 100 days.