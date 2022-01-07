Telford man charged with three assaults

West Mercia Police have confirmed that Ryan Adleigh, of St James Crescent, Stirchley, has been charged with three counts of assault by beating.
Adleigh is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 1.
