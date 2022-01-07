Notification Settings

Telford man charged with three assaults

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A 41-year-old man from Telford has been charged with assault.

West Mercia Police have confirmed that Ryan Adleigh, of St James Crescent, Stirchley, has been charged with three counts of assault by beating.

Adleigh is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 1.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

