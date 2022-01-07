Prolific thief who stole perfume, cosmetics and steaks, jailed for more theft

Naomi Sabrina Wilson, aged 35, was previously given a four-month suspended jail term for a string of thefts last August.

Her priciest hauls included £689 worth of fragrances from House of Fraser in Telford, skincare and cosmetic products worth £821 from Boots at Wrekin Retail Park, and steaks worth £374 from Marks & Spencer in Telford Shopping Centre.

She also took three bottles of gin, two bottles of champagne and six other bottles of spirits from M&S, as well as £123 worth of Ted Baker products, razors, cosmetics, shampoo and conditioner from Boots on other occasions.

Another shop she targeted more than once was B&M Bargains in Telford Shopping Centre, where she took £148 worth of alcohol on two separate occasions. She also stole two bottles of Smirnoff vodka worth £32 from Asda in Donnington.

Co-op in St Georges, Telford, was also victim of Wilson's thieving. She took £230 of spirits from there, as well as £32 worth of spirits and snacks from Tesco Express in Hadley, Telford, and £112 in cigarettes and groceries from Euro Garage, also in Hadley.

She also assaulted a man at Tesco in Telford, and another man in the town on a separate occasion who tried to detain her for committing a crime.

Wilson triggered her sentence last month on December 14 after stealing £82 worth of alcohol from the Co-op in High Street, Dawley, a shop she had previously targeted several times. She had previously taken confectionary worth £20, bottles of wine worth £90, as well as a bottle of Gordon's gin and a loaf of bread from the store, which is on the street where she lives.

Wilson pleaded guilty to her latest theft charge, after previously admitting 16 thefts and two assaults.