Prolific thief who stole perfume, cosmetics and steaks, jailed for more theft

Naomi Sabrina Wilson, aged 35, was previously given a four-month suspended jail term for a string of thefts last August.
Her priciest hauls included £689 worth of fragrances from House of Fraser in Telford, skincare and cosmetic products worth £821 from Boots at Wrekin Retail Park, and steaks worth £374 from Marks & Spencer in Telford Shopping Centre.
She also took three bottles of gin, two bottles of champagne and six other bottles of spirits from M&S, as well as £123 worth of Ted Baker products, razors, cosmetics, shampoo and conditioner from Boots on other occasions.
Another shop she targeted more than once was B&M Bargains in Telford Shopping Centre, where she took £148 worth of alcohol on two separate occasions. She also stole two bottles of Smirnoff vodka worth £32 from Asda in Donnington.
Co-op in St Georges, Telford, was also victim of Wilson's thieving. She took £230 of spirits from there, as well as £32 worth of spirits and snacks from Tesco Express in Hadley, Telford, and £112 in cigarettes and groceries from Euro Garage, also in Hadley.
She also assaulted a man at Tesco in Telford, and another man in the town on a separate occasion who tried to detain her for committing a crime.
Wilson triggered her sentence last month on December 14 after stealing £82 worth of alcohol from the Co-op in High Street, Dawley, a shop she had previously targeted several times. She had previously taken confectionary worth £20, bottles of wine worth £90, as well as a bottle of Gordon's gin and a loaf of bread from the store, which is on the street where she lives.
Wilson pleaded guilty to her latest theft charge, after previously admitting 16 thefts and two assaults.
She was jailed at Kidderminster Magistrates Court due to her previous offending and "flagrant disregard" of court orders. She was also ordered to pay £82 compensation to Co-op in Dawley for her most recent theft.