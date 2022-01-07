Spate of Telford car blazes continues

It happened happened in Barnes Corner, Leegomery, on Thursday night. Nobody was hurt.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the matter has been handed over to the police.

A spokeswoman said: "At 10.11pm on Thursday, January 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Barnes Corner, Leegomery.

"Small fire involving engine compartment of car. 1 hose reel jet, small gear and thermal imaging camera used to extinguish fire and check for hot spots.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington."

West Mercia Police have been contacted for a comment.

It comes after a car fire outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington on Sunday evening. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson claimed on social media that it was his car that was blown up in a petrol bomb attack.

On Thursday last week, crews dealt with car fires where flames spread from cars to buildings in Merlin Coppice and Thornton Park Lane. Both were being treated as arson but were not believed to be linked.