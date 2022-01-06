Cancer ribbon tattoos will be at the centre of Sunday fundraiser

The tattoo sheets at the ready

The Flying Juice Studio will be open all day for special, pre-booked cancer ribbon tattoos with £30 from every one going to cancer charities.

Customers can choose an individual colour to match the charity they want to support.

The idea was that of tattoo artist, Lee Burrell, better known as Chunks13.

He will be joined by Kyle Morris and Neil and Vaz from the nearby Colourized tattoo studio who have stepped into help.

"The founding point was when my mum, Jane, was diagnosed with cancer. She was getting her own 'tatoo' this week - to show where her radiotherapy has to be," he said.

"During the lockdown we had a friend with bowel cancer live with us so that she would not have to face it alone and so many people have or know people - or have lost people with lockdown."

"It seems that the new Big C is Covid and Cancer has taken a back seat."

He said he was grateful for the support of Josie and Nicole from Central Tattoo Supplies who had donated the equipment for Sunday and to the owner of the the studio, Ian Marshall.

"There will be zero profit on the day and we already have 60 people booked in. There are still appointments available by going on the Flying Juice, Wellington Facebook page."

Getting her tattoo early was 34-year-old Kerry Williams who has been diagnose with blood cancer.

"She had her ribbon tattoo this week so that it will be healed before her treatment," he said.