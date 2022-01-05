Telford & Wrekin Council to freeze council tax for residents affected by Covid pandemic

Telford & Wrekin Council offices

Council taxpayers will, however, have to contribute to the adult social care levy fund, costing the average household 21p extra a week.

A report will go to cabinet on Thursday that details the plans, designed to support residents not only affected by the pandemic but now facing escalating energy costs and household bills. The decision will cost £4.6 million.

It is expected that most local authorities will put up the council tax by about two per cent and the Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Shaun Davies, said he believed it would be the only council in the region to impose a freeze.

Councillor Shaun Davies, who is also Labour group leader, said: “We already have the lowest council tax in the Midlands for the services this council delivers. However, we have made the decision to go one step further and commit to a zero council tax rise for the next two years.

“We’re doing this because we know many local people are struggling with rising costs and uncertain months ahead. It’s important to us that we remain firmly on the side of our residents during these difficult times.

“The Government has assumed that all local authorities will put up council tax by two per cent. We have ignored this and believe we will be the only council in the region and one of only a handful in the country to be freezing council tax instead.

“However, the Government expect all local authorities with responsibilities for adult social care to add one per cent to the adult social care levy fund. This will be identified in the council tax bill as being ring-fenced to specifically fund adult social care. This is the only element of the council tax bill that we will raise. This one per cent will cost the typical household 21p per week.

“I call on those who have control over the other elements of our residents’ council tax bills such as the police and crime commissioner, the fire authority and parish and town councils to show similar restraint and discipline as us. We must all play our part in helping families weather the storm of eye-watering inflation and hikes in the cost of energy, food, rents, mortgage rates and fuel.

“A commitment to a zero per cent council tax rise for two years is a tough decision to make because it will cost the council £4.6m over the next two years. Every penny counts when we are managing council finances but given people’s personal challenges, it is the right thing to do.”

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for finance, governance and customer services, added: “As a council we are firmly on the side of our residents, who have told us loud and clear that the past 12 months have been challenging for them in many ways. We want to do what’s right for them by committing to freezing council tax for the next two years.

"This gives them the reassurance that whilst their household and energy costs are rising, as a responsible and caring local authority, we are doing our best to deliver exceptional services without it costing them anything extra.