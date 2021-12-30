All the fun of the fair as Albert's Shed confirms second Southwater venue

An artist's impression of how the new bar will look

Albert's Shed has confirmed it is opening a second premises at Southwater in Telford.

The new bar will be based at Unit 3, located under the Travelodge.

Dave Gregg, managing director of Albert's Shed, said that the new venue would be called Albert & Co Fairground, and would have a vintage fairground theme.

Albert's Shed already has live music venues in Southwater and Shrewsbury, as well as the Frankville bar in Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

Mr Gregg said Albert & Co Fairground would include "authentic fairground and circus artefacts and spectacular visuals both inside and on an extended area outside."

He said an eat-in and takeaway menu would be launched at the venue along with a selection of milkshakes and cocktails, craft beers and a comprehensive wine selection.

The lakeside venue will also include entertainment featuring acoustic acts, pianists and potentially vinyl DJs playing background music – a model which has proved successful at the Frankville venue.

Work is set to start in the coming weeks to convert the unit, with an opening pencilled in for late spring/summer.

Mr Gregg said that they were excited to be opening a new venue and said that despite the impact of the uncertainties of Covid on the hospitality industry, they had to focus on the future.

He said: “After establishing Albert’s Shed as a valuable addition to Southwater and Telford in general, our momentum was thwarted by Covid. But in the time we operated, we were excited to be playing a significant role in boosting the town’s reputation as a destination for a quality night out.

“I am confident that Albert & Co Fairground will build on that success and further enhance Southwater’s reputation, whilst offering a venue which will share Albert’s Shed’s high standards, but also offer some unexpected and exciting elements not previously offered in Telford.”

He added: "You have two choices, you either wallow in self pity and worry about what is to come or you make plans to bounce back when things return to a bit more normality.

"We have been looking at what opportunities there will be if there is a lockdown and that philosophy continues. Either you get dispirited about the situation or you look at where you will be when it improves."

Mr Gregg also thanked Telford & Wrekin Council for its attitude towards attracting new business to the borough.

He said: "It is just great to be working with Telford & Wrekin Council. They are such a forward thinking progressive commercially minded organisation. From our point of view it is great to be working with a council that is welcoming and encouraging."

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial and Regeneration, said: “Before the pandemic, Albert’s Shed was proving to be a successful and professionally run venue which was a great addition to Southwater.

“The lease of the unit will now enable the business to go to the next level in terms of its offering and the Albert & Co team have a wealth of industry experience and excellent reputation for thinking outside the box to deliver successful leisure facilities.