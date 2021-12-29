Mobile home park gas canister crisis averted

Residents David and Christine Lawrie, Gordon Cartlidge and Beverley Cooper, pictured before the latest delivery

Residents at Breton Park, in Muxton, had been "running on fumes" and Christine Lawrie, who chairs the residents' association, turned to the Shropshire Star for help for people - including some in their 90s - who need gas for heating and cooking.

"Everybody has got at least one canister now," said Christine. "We had a delivery of 40 Calor Gas canisters the day after the Shropshire Star published the story, so thank you to the paper."

Many of the 100 or so residents on the park have two 47kg gas canisters connected, and when one bottle is used up it automatically switches to the other canister. But people were finding that they were unable to get another bottle and were running perilously low.

The park is also due to have a further delivery of canisters on Wednesday.