Champion figure skater Arin, 15, glides into global spotlight

Figure skater Arin Yorke at Telford Ice Rink

A talented young figure skater from Shropshire is headed for international success after he scooped up the title of British Champion.

Arin Yorke, 15, from Telford, is currently training with his coach Jason Bowman to compete internationally for Great Britain next year in countries such as Germany, Denmark and Italy.

It comes as Arin competed in the British Championships earlier in December at iceSheffield, where he gained the title of British Champion Intermediate Novice Men’s 2021.

Rachael Yorke, Arin's mother said: "It's quite hard to take in once you're there" and that it wasn't until the following day, when she saw the video back of Arin standing on the podium that it began to sink in.

Arin Yorke with his coach Jason Bowman

Now, the teenage champion has also been selected by British Ice Skating for a spot on the GB squad and has been asked to skate internationally for Great Britain next year.

Rachael said that she has been "overwhelmed at the support locally" and is currently looking for sponsorships, as well as fundraising to support Arin in his sport, especially as he looks towards competing abroad.

Arin started skating as a hobby around six years ago when he took part in the Skate UK programme. He quickly developed a passion for the sport and started with a coach around four years ago.

Jason Bowman

Now, training 25 hours a week at Telford Ice Rink, Arin and his coach Jason Bowman are working towards international competitions early next year, Covid travel restrictions permitting.

Jason said that he was "really proud" of Arin and remembers teaching him when he was a young skater, noting how encouraging it is for the local community in Telford and for other young skaters to have a British Champion.

Jason has been a coach for approximately 12 years and was part of the GB team for around five years, gaining the title of Scottish champion before he stopped competing after having issues with his knees.

Jason Bowman

Jason said "I train skaters as well as I can so that they don't have injuries," and on seeing the achievements of skaters like Arin, "It makes me feel like I'm doing the right job," he said.

During Covid-19, Jason was delivering online Zoom classes to his students and he hopes that by having a British Champion on the rink, people will be encouraged to "get their skates on".