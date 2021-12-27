A donation to to Princess Royal Hospital

Wendy Mole knitted for years when she was younger, but opted to pick up the needles again following a stroke she suffered five years ago.
Wendy said: "I started knitting them because I had a stroke and had problems with my hands."
Using steel needles put pressure and strain on her fingers and wrists, so Wendy opted to switch to a different needle.
She added: "Someone suggested that I use bamboo knitting needles, and they are much easier to use for me.
"Knitting also keeps me occupied, as I still struggle with the effects of my stroke."
Wendy knitted some 20 unique teddybears, and a handful of hats for premature babies, and donated them in the week before Christmas. Wendy even incorporated a couple of her little knitting mistakes into some of the teddies, and one has a crutch, while another an eyepatch.
She said: "Before my stroke my daughter was in the Princess Royal for a stay, and I remember seeing something about them needing donations of clothes and things, so I just wanted to do something nice for them, and I have decided I will keep knitting and maybe donate to Hope House or various other places in Shropshire."