Crash causes stretch of M54 to close

The M54 was closed between junctions three and four due to a crash. Photo: @OscarMike28

Emergency services were called to the crash on the eastbound carriageway between junctions three and four at about 5.40pm on Friday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved one vehicle and a casualty was being dealt with by the ambulance service.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Four fire crews were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington.

Police posted on social media that they had closed a stretch of the motorway "due to a serious road traffic collision".