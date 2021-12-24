Notification Settings

Crash causes stretch of M54 to close

By Lisa O'Brien

Police have closed a stretch of the M54 following a crash.

The M54 was closed between junctions three and four due to a crash. Photo: @OscarMike28
Emergency services were called to the crash on the eastbound carriageway between junctions three and four at about 5.40pm on Friday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved one vehicle and a casualty was being dealt with by the ambulance service.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Four fire crews were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington.

Police posted on social media that they had closed a stretch of the motorway "due to a serious road traffic collision".

They warned motorists to avoid the area.

