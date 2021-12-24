Butchers supports church's festive food parcel effort

Kerry Debenham collects the supplies from Kay Badley

G.N. Badley & Sons of Gibbons Road, Trench, in Telford, gave more than 100 sausages, plus pork pies, sausage rolls, eggs and Scotch eggs, to Wrockwardine Wood's Holy Trinity Church.

They were collected by church warden and food share administrator Kerry Debenham.

The supplies were also boosted by several donations from some of the store's customers.

The packs will be given out to those who need them most, at the church between 7pm and 9pm tonight.

The food parcels are designed for those who need a little bit of help at what can be a difficult and costly time of the year, to tide them over.

Kerry said: “The Badley’s products are part of the three-day food parcels which we are putting together, which will also include a supply of vegetables to help people through.”