Man killed himself after disagreement with estranged wife, coroner told

An inquest in Shrewsbury heard that Stuart Stokes, aged 40, from St Leonard's Road, Malinslee, was found dead by his estranged wife, Kirsty on August 22, 2021.

The Wolverhampton-born factory operative had depression and mental health issues and shared access to their children.

Senior coroner John Ellery told the court that the couple had separated and their relationship was not good, and that on the day of his death they had a disagreement and he went upstairs.

The family of Mr Stokes was told that the purpose of an inquest was not to look into personal issues but to determine how he had died. After Mrs Stokes, who was with another person, came back to the address and found his body, police and paramedics were called but they were not able to find any signs of life.

The coroner said that there was no suggestion of anyone else being involved.

Mr Ellery recorded a verdict of death by suicide and passed on his condolences to the family of Mr Stokes who were present in the court.