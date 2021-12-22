More than 850 homeless people helped by council since start of pandemic

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is continuing to support the homeless and offer accommodation to rough sleepers this Christmas.

And the authority says the public can help by donating anything they can.

Cash donations, however big or small, can help local charities to provide bedding, food, toiletries, clothing and more to support those in most need.

Figures show the council has housed more than 421 people who were previously rough sleeping and worked with a further 436 to prevent them rough sleeping since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year.

Innovative projects across the borough include the ‘Everybody In For Good’ campaign and the Next Steps Accommodation Programme which has seen a number of former rough sleepers moving on into their own accommodation.

A local rough sleeping taskforce is also providing support and offers emergency accommodation to those rough sleeping or facing rough sleeping.

Councillor Paul Watling, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for cooperative communities, engagement and partnerships, said: “We would urge local residents to report anyone they see sleeping rough this Christmas - the season of goodwill.

“Support is available and even if rough sleepers are found emergency accommodation initially it will ensure they have a Christmas like everyone else.”

To make a donation visit homeless.telford.gov.uk