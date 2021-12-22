Elderly at Telford mobile home park 'running on fumes' in gas cylinder shortage

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 18/12/21.Elderly residents on Breton Park mobile home park, Muxton are worried about a looming Calor Gas shortage..Pictured next to empty cannisters are residents David and Christine Lawrie, Gordon Cartlidge and Beverley Cooper..

Desperate Christine Lawrie turned to the Shropshire Star for help as chair of the residents at Breton Park, in Muxton, as she saw people in their 90s running low on the vital fuel.

Christine, who chairs the residents' association, said: "Calor Gas canisters are in very short supply and some people here - including some people in their 90s - are running on fumes."

She said suppliers to the park homes had been unable to secure a regular supply of canisters and it was a looming national issue.

"Calor Gas told me they will try to escalate it but the problem seems to be that more people have been working from home and the demand has increased," she said.

Christine added that said many of the 100 or so residents on the park have two 47kg gas canisters connected, and when one bottle is used up it automatically switches to the other canister. But people are finding that they are unable to get another bottle and are running perilously low.

"Some people will have no heating or hot water soon if nothing is done. Surely they have to give elderly and vulnerable people priority?" she said.

A spokesman for Calor Gas said: “The availability of some cylinder sizes has been impacted due to the significant demand, labour shortages at operational sites and supply chain challenges caused by the ongoing pandemic, which we are working hard to address.

"We are prioritising the delivery of key winter cylinder sizes to our retail stockists so that they can supply their customers. We apologise to anyone who has not been able to obtain their gas as readily as they are used to and would like to assure them that we are working hard to improve the situation.

“To overcome these challenges, we have significantly increased our investment in new cylinders and ordered these earlier than ever before. These new cylinders have started to arrive and will be entered into the supply chain as soon as possible.