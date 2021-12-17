Boosters or bus-t as Betty takes to the road

Betty the Bus

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid Vaccination Service already has Bob the Bus taking covid-19 jabs closer to people's homes as they accelerate the effort in the wake of a rising tide of coronavirus infections.

Now, Bob has a sister, called Betty the covid-19 vaccination bus, which embarked on its maiden voyage in Telford on Saturday and Sunday.

Angie Wallace, senior responsible officer for the vovid-19 vaccination programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Getting vaccinated using our mobile service is quick and easy. You don’t need to have an NHS number or be registered with a GP – you can just hop on board Betty at one of her stops this weekend, without the need to book and get a 1st, 2nd, 3rd or booster jab.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Having Betty in the borough is just brilliant. We’ve redeployed staff from across the council to make sure she’s out on the road, taking vital covid vaccinations to communities where they’re most needed. I know that some people can’t get to a vaccination clinic easily, so we’re bringing the vaccination to you.

“We really want to make use of Betty to support people to get their first and second jabs, but boosters will also be available. If you see her, make use of her so that you’re getting the protection you need against omicron.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that the NHS Vaccination Programme will offer every adult over the age of 18 the chance to book a Covid-19 booster vaccine by the end of the year in a race to protect the nation against the Omicron variant.

However, those aged 12 and over yet to have a first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine are also being urged to come forward to have their jabs in a bid to protect themselves and their loved ones this Christmas.

You can also book your vaccinations online through the National Booking Service or by calling 119.