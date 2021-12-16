New throwlines installed to increase water safety in Telford

An emergency throwline at Telford Town Park

The new water rescue equipment put in place this month – consisting of a 20m throwline – will provide a lifeline if someone ends up in the water.

The throwline will be securely stored and accessed by calling the number on the board directly to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's control room.

The emergency service, which operates 24 hours a day, will then provide a code to release the equipment.

Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment said: “We are delighted to provide these added safety measures.

“Telford Town Park has retained its crown as one of the UK’s best-loved parks and attracts visitors from across the country.

“To maintain this status and bring even more of our parks up to the highest standards, we have recently committed to investing £1m into the borough’s parks and a further £2m into other green spaces as part of the council’s pledge to invest in what matters to local people."

Six of the boards have been funded by Telford & Wrekin Council, with Severn Trent providing a further three – totalling just over £6,500.

James Sutherland, prevention officer for road and water safety with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Nationally, around half of people who drown had no intention of being in water – they may have been walking, running or jumped in the water after their dog.

“These boards will act as an additional level of safety should something occur and the training we provide means the rangers will be able to provide not only the initial assistance to anyone that gets in difficulty in the water, but also water safety advice prior to anyone even getting into the water.

“The boards hold key lifesaving advice on them as well as accurate location details in the event the emergency services need to be contacted.

“A ‘locked’ box, which is accessed by a code given to the caller by our fire control room operators, contains a throwline which gives people a means of assisting someone in trouble without risking entering the water themselves.

“The boards are bespoke to their location and contain a unique location code so that emergency services can locate the incident as quickly as possible."