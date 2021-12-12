Telford thief stole headphones worth £390, court hears

Aaron George, aged 26, first targeted HMV in Telford town centre on July 16 this year, taking headphones and a drink worth a combined £243.97.

Then, on August 21, he took more headphones, this time worth £150.94, from Sainsbury's on the Forge Retail Park in Telford.

George, of Burford, Brookside, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one count of failing to surrender to police bail at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.