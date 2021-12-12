Notification Settings

Telford thief stole headphones worth £390, court hears

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A thief admitted stealing headphones at a hearing in court.

Aaron George, aged 26, first targeted HMV in Telford town centre on July 16 this year, taking headphones and a drink worth a combined £243.97.

Then, on August 21, he took more headphones, this time worth £150.94, from Sainsbury's on the Forge Retail Park in Telford.

George, of Burford, Brookside, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one count of failing to surrender to police bail at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

He will next appear at the same court on January 6. He was remanded on conditional bail.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

