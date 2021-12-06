Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford man accused of stealing Playstation, dog and £500 cash

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

An alleged robber has appeared in court accused of stealing a PlayStation, a dog and £500 in cash.

Saood Ali, 21, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court charged with one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of robbery relating to an incident in Meese Close, Wellington, on Saturday, November 27.

As well as the games console, animal and cash, he is also alleged to have stolen two iPhones, a bank card, trainers and clothing.

A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm last Friday in connection with the same incident. Armed officers swooped on the A442 Queensway, Telford, between Oakengates and St Georges to arrest the teenager in a planned operation.

Ali, of Regent Street, Wellington, was remanded in custody to appear at crown court on January 4 next year.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Wellington
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News