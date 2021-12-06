Telford man accused of stealing Playstation, dog and £500 cash

Saood Ali, 21, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court charged with one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of robbery relating to an incident in Meese Close, Wellington, on Saturday, November 27.

As well as the games console, animal and cash, he is also alleged to have stolen two iPhones, a bank card, trainers and clothing.

A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm last Friday in connection with the same incident. Armed officers swooped on the A442 Queensway, Telford, between Oakengates and St Georges to arrest the teenager in a planned operation.