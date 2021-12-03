Trees donated to local nature reserve

Colin Evans planting one of the elms, watched by members of Friends of Dothill Local Nature Reserve and the Small Woods Association who provided guidance on planting.

Colin Evans said he was very happy to be giving something back to the Dothill Local Nature Reserve, a large area of green open space in north west Telford which has become a haven for wildlife.

He said: “I have donated four elms – an iconic tree that the UK almost lost – with these specimens being resistant to Dutch elm disease.

“With the fairly horrendous 20 months we have endured it is nice to see the reintroduction of the species into the nature reserve as a memorial to all those who are no longer with us.

“I would hope that the seeds from the first four could be collected and germinated for further distribution in the reserve.

“The elm species would have been in the area previously so it feels great to be reinstalling them – a full circle,” he said.

Jerry Williams, chair of the Friends of Dothill Local Nature Reserve, said it had become a place of respite particularly during the pandemic and they were very grateful for the donation.

He said: “The reserve has very few elms as they only grow to around 20ft before succumbing to disease.

“Many birds eat elm seeds, with the leaves providing food for a variety of moth caterpillars. Perhaps the elms will attract the white-letter hairstreak which breeds on elm – a rare woodland butterfly recorded elsewhere in Telford.”

The group consulted with Telford and Wrekin Council’s specialists to determine the best place for the trees, which have been named as ‘Colin’s elms’.

They have been planted along the path east of Dothill School and will in time form a beautiful avenue of specimen trees, enhancing the biodiversity of the area.