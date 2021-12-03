Telford thief stole charity box, 18 selection boxes and false eyelashes

Kidderminster Magistrates Court

In a spate of Telford thefts in November, Shane Chick, aged 33, stole a Cash for Kids charity box, Christmas Lights from B&M Bargains, 18 selection boxes from Tesco, chocolate from Morrisons Daily, and false eyelashes from Wilko.

He also tried to steal an electric shaver from Tesco.

Chick, whose address was given as HMP Hewell, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to five counts of theft, one of attempted theft and seven counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order.