Community cinema offers thanks after £12k grant

The Wellington Orbit team celebrating their Government grant

More than £100 million has been awarded to hundreds of cultural organisations across the country in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today.

They include the Wellington Orbit in Telford, which has been £12,777 by the British Film Institute.

Wellington Orbit, a community arts, 63 seat state of the art cinema and café, opened in May 2019 following support from over 800 members in the community and local investors.

Since opening the cinema has hosted a range of events including a visit from a limited-edition Aston Martin and Delorean, to special Q&As with Hollywood and TV producers.

The Orbit is run by a large team of volunteers backed up by a small team of paid staff.

Phase Two of the Orbit project, which is due to begin development in the near future will see the upper floors of the former HSBC bank building turned into a dance studio, exhibition/meeting spaces and more.

Liam McClelland, Director at Wellington Orbit welcomed the latest grant.

He said: “We are extremely grateful for the continued support from the BFI and DCMS which have helped us to remain operational and to continue to be here for the community throughout the Covid pandemic. The funding will ensure that we can continue to bring the magic of cinema and culture to Wellington and can start to look ahead to the future."

Announcing the funding Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

Ben Roberts, Chief Executive of the BFI added: "Traditionally, this time of year brings a wealth of culture to the big screen for people up and down the country as local cinemas offer seasonal classics, and new British films and blockbusters.