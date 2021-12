The aftermath of the fire at Halesfield 7 in Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say investigations are ongoing following the blaze on Halesfield 7, Telford which started just after 1am on Wednesday.

Around 70 firefighters and officers from across Shropshire and further afield battled the blaze at its peak, with crews remaining on scene overnight.

There was also a presence by fire crews throughout Wednesday to dampen down hotspots.