Telford school choir pleased to be performing again with words of legendary musician ringing in their ears

The school's choir in action

Last year a lockdown performance of Sir Elton John's I'm Still Standing brought admiration from none other than the man himself in a YouTube video that went viral.

It was also a great fundraiser for Young Minds.

Now the people of Telford will be able to see why the musician - who reached the top of the charts again recently with Dua Lipa - got so excited about the Telford Priory School choir.

TPS choir of 60 students has started with public performances again. They recently sang at the Christmas lights switch on for both Donnington and Oakengates.

Next up they will be at Asda Donnington from 3pm on Tuesday December 7, at AFC Telford United half time on December 11 and closing with a Christmas concert at the school, in New Road, Wrockwardine Wood on the evening of Thursday, December 15.

Stacey Jordan, headteacher at The Telford Priory School said: “We are all so excited to be out and about, sharing our music with the community at Christmas.

"Ben Millington is such a committed teacher helping to ensure that the provision of performing arts enrichment opportunities take a main role in our curriculum. I believe in the power of performance opportunities and the confidence this instils. I am so proud of Ben and the students.”

Ben Millington, head of music at the school said, “We are really proud to be able to perform around Telford this Christmas. The students have worked incredibly hard with rehearsals and are a credit to themselves, our school and the local area.”

The school has a reputation as one of the best performing arts schools in the country and offers ‘powerful knowledge for global citizens’, this includes a comprehensive expressive arts programme including an annual show, a choir tour around Europe and an impressive range of after school clubs.

The Telford Priory School was recently awarded The School Music Award which recognises outstanding work, commitment and achievements of schools and academies across the country and was presented by Education Business magazine and website.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased from the school.