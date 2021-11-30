College team celebrates recognition

Telford College’s Foundation lecturer Debbie Barber and high needs transition and work experience co-ordinator Natasha Careless with the silver award.

Telford college was one of the silver award winners celebrated in London at the 2021 Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The awards are recognised as the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession, and the college's foundation team was recognised in the FE Team of the Year category.

Although they missed out on the gold award, organisers said: “We'd like to congratulate all of the 2021 Silver Winners of The Award for FE Team of the Year. Keep up the amazing work, you're making such a difference to the lives of your pupils.”

Joanne Poulson, head of high needs at Telford College, said: “I would like to say a massive well done to everyone who took part in the awards. To have been recognised with a silver award this year is a big achievement.

“The foundation team deserve a big well-done for all their hard work and commitment to the students – they make the department what it is, a high functioning and supportive environment. It is clear to see why the students progress so well.

“Students within foundation benefit from a team that shares the same goals: to make sure that all students receive the best possible experience by coming to Telford College.

“The reason the team got as far as it did in this year’s Pearson awards is because it is clear to see how their collaborative working and attention to detail make the department what it is – a success.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with.

The Telford College Foundation team was invited to The National Gallery in Trafalgar Square earlier this year in recognition of the silver award, after being among those selected from thousands of nominations.

Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest said: “Our foundation learning team is precisely that – a team.

“Teachers, administrators, and specialist staff work closely with parents, carers, councils, schools and support agencies to give each student a level of support that is right for their individual needs.

“Learning at Telford College has always been about much more than what happens in the classroom – and the foundation learning team epitomises this.