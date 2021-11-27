Blushing bride turns heads as she arrives at her wedding in lorry driven by her boss

Georgina Clarke arriving for her wedding

Instead of a limousine or a vintage vehicle, Georgina Clarke who is a truck driver for Telford-based Dale Brothers UK chose a more unusual form of transport.

She was taken in a HGV to marry groom Nicholas Derry at Telford & Wrekin Register Office in Wellington on Saturday.

Georgina Clarke

And it was her boss, Robin Dale, who picked her up from the couple's home in Donnington, Telford, and drove her to the venue.

Georgina, 27, who has been a lorry driver for two years, said: "We are both bikers so originally I wanted to go on a bike, but my dress is too big.

"I wanted to arrive differently and not in a traditional way.

"My boss agreed to take me in the lorry, and being a young female driver I thought it would also be nice to show other females it's a good industry to be in and doesn't have to be all men behind a truck wheel."

Georgina Clarke with Neyland Dale, left, and Robin Dale from Telford-based Dale Brothers UK

The couple met when they were both studying a countryside management course at Rodbaston College.

Nicholas, who is also 27 and originally from Cannock, works as a landscape gardener – the same job Georgina did before she decided to suddenly change career and become a lorry driver two years ago.

Their wedding had been originally scheduled for the summer, but had to be cancelled twice due to the pandemic.

Georgina Clarke in front of the lorry she arrived in

So it was third time lucky for the pair on Saturday when around 50 guests gathered to watch them tie the knot.