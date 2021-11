Burtondale, Brookside, Telford

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service scrambled appliances from Telford Central and Tweedale fire stations to the blaze in Burtondale, Brookside, at 6.49am.

The fire service says there is a "severe fire involving first floor of two-storey end of terraced property."

Crews wearing breathing apparatus were sent to the scene and were using two hose reel jets and covering jet.

Fire control confirmed that the fire was ongoing at 8.20am today.