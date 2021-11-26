CCTV installed in Telford park to deter crime and antisocial behaviour

CCTV in Woodside

The new high quality CCTV cameras have been installed in Woodside at two sites – Westbourne Park and another at the nearby skate park.

These sites were identified after residents raised concerns with councillors during a visit to the area and also at a recent Safer and Stronger Communities event held at William Brookes School.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for enforcement said: “Installing these cameras are a direct action in response to addressing concerns residents have raise with us and shows the success of the Safer and Stronger Communities project.

“We know from the results of our 2020 residents’ survey that 77 per cent of respondents either ‘strongly agree’ or ‘tend to agree’ that their neighbourhood is a safe place to live.

“CCTV cameras such as this help to keep it that way by being reassuringly visible and by providing hard evidence when needed.”

The cameras will link into a 28-system strong network, of more than 245 permanent upgraded cameras across the borough, feeding into a control room in Oakengates operated by police-vetted volunteers made possible through Telford & Wrekin Council’s investment of £200,000.

Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner are investing £2.5m into the ‘Safer & Stronger Communities’ project.

It is designed to help residents feel safer in their homes and communities by reducing anti-social behaviour and creating initiatives to help build a sense of involvement and support.

Councillor Overton added: “We have £2.5 million to invest with your help – after all you are the ones who know first-hand what’s needed.

"So be that a new gardening group to help people who are alone, sessions for youngsters to get involved with, sport or even some more street lighting in an area you think needs improving – we want to know.”