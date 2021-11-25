People 'cut out' after 'serious' three-car crash at Telford roundabout

The three cars crashed at the junction between the A5 and A4640 in the Redhill area of the town at around 9am on Thursday.

Witnesses told the Shropshire Star: "It looks pretty serious. All the emergency services are there, cutting people out and it looks bad."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service say they received a call to a collision on the A5 at Redhill at 9:07am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central fire station where crews used cutters and spreaders to deal with the incident.