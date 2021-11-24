Inquest opens into death of Telford woman found at house

Mollie Taylor

An inquest has been formally opened to determine the cause of death of Mollie Taylor, of Broomfield Road in Admaston, who died at a house in Hill Road, Overdale, on March 23 this year.

Senior Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin coroner John Ellery was told on Wednesday that ambulance staff called the police after Ms Taylor suffered a cardiac arrest.

Her death was recorded at 10.05am and she was identified to West Mercia Police by a family friend.

Mr Ellery, who was sitting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, adjourned the full inquest until February 15, 2022.

Ms Taylor's death had been investigated by West Mercia Police who had arrested five people. But they later confirmed that all five were released with no further action. Police at the time said they believed there was no third party causation.