'Spotacus' ready to take centre stage at exotic zoo for Christmas

Spotacus, the new arrival at Telford's Exotic Zoo meets Santa.

'Spotacus', named for the birthmark on the back of his shell, was born at Telford's Exotic Zoo four months ago, but is only now ready to meet the public.

He is the first baby armadillo born at the zoo since it was set up and owner Scott Adams said there was real excitement amongst the venue's staff at the new arrival.

People will be able to get their first glimpse of the youngster from the first weekend of December – coinciding with the arrival of Santa at the zoo for the festive season.

Santa will be available to meet youngsters visiting the zoo every weekend of December in the run up to Christmas, as well as every day after the schools break up.

Mr Adams said that the three-banded armadillo's arrival was a real success story for the zoo, which has enjoyed a major 2021 with a move to brand new town-centre premises.

He said: "It is an amazing Christmas present for us. The armadillos are one of our favourite animals ever since the zoo started 10 years ago.

"We have had two species but we have not been successful in having any babies. For a baby to be born and now be ready to go out on display for people is a really exciting prospect for us."

Zoo staff have been particularly cautious with 'Spotacus' allowing him plenty of time to develop safely before announcing his arrival to the public.

Mr Adams said: "What we have worked out after years of trying and networking with other zoos is to help them survive you have got to let them just completely disappear from view.

"We have really hidden them away so mum was not even aware of any of the other armadillos."

He added: "It has gone amazingly. She has been a great mum. The baby has grown so fast, we can't believe how fast it has grown."