Children in Telford receive a special visit from Pudsey Bear

By Megan HoweTelfordPublished:

Children and care staff in Shropshire received a special visit from Pudsey Bear to celebrate Children in Need.

Pudsey Bear visits children across Shropshire
June Walker, community champion at Asda Donnington Wood, said that she had been "out and about all morning surprising people" in the Telford area.

She said that it was an "uplifting" occasion, particularly as Pudsey was not able to make visits last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Now, he has returned after 18 months, to "put a smile on people's faces" including doctors, nurses, patients and school pupils.

Alongside her colleague Jez Foster, June visited Donnington Wood CE Junior School, Telford, where more than 200 children welcomed them.

The pair then went to The Silver Threads Mother and Toddler group, Teagues Bridge Preschool and made their last visit The Princess Royal Hospital.

Reflecting on the hospital visit, June said: "It made me really emotional." Staff and patients were "so excited" to see Pudsey with one young girl saying it was the 'best day ever.'

"It was lovely that we were able to go to the hospital," June said. The children's "faces lit up" and Jez and June handed out Pudsey ears and bears to everyone.

June said that it was a "poignant" experience seeing the money raised from the charity go towards helping "the children in need in our community."

