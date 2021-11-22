Bag tags gifted to Telford school help pupils shine bright

Pupils at Lightmoor Village Primary School with the bag tags

The donation to Lightmoor Village Primary School was given by housing developer Barratt Homes.

Road Safety Week takes place in November each year and encourages pupils to take action on road safety.

Jane Siddons, headteacher at Lightmoor Village Primary School, said: “Our children were thrilled to receive their high-vis bag tags.

"They understand the importance of keeping themselves safe and were keen to wear them whilst walking home. Thanks to Barratt Homes for providing them.”

Lightmoor Village Primary School is located near the house builder’s Castle Gardens development on The Bache, off Wellington Road, and the donation of hi-vis bag tags is another part of Barratt Homes’ outreach to the local community.

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We want to ensure the pupils in the local communities remain visible now the darker nights are here, and our donation has hopefully still encouraged them to safely practice Road Safety Week.

“This is a campaign we actively support each year as we endeavour to help local schoolchildren in their efforts to commute on foot, and the tags have proven to be both effective and practical.