Telford man, 55, jailed for wounding man with knife

Robert Griffiths

Robert Griffiths, aged 55, of Dallamoor, was sentenced to 21 months in prison at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, November 12.

On March 18 Griffiths was involved in an altercation with two men at his home address, say West Mercia Police.

He assaulted one of the men with a knife near his left ear, leaving the man needing surgery.

Police officers attended and after a search of the area, located and arrested Griffiths.

Following investigations, he was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He subsequently pleaded guilty.

PC Billy Barrett, of reactive CID in Telford, said: "I would like to thank the victim in this case for his courage and bravery during a truly traumatic incident.

“We take knife crime extremely seriously. The attack was appalling and had a significant impact on the local residents.

“I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information and helped police bring Griffiths to justice.”

This week saw the launch of Operation Sceptre, a nationwide campaign to tackle knife crime, and everyone is being urged to surrender knives to prevent them being used in crime.

Surrender bins are in place at key locations such as railway stations and schools.

While police say the level of knife crime in West Mercia is low, they say officers continue to work hard to keep the public safe.

Throughout the week officers will be speaking to young people and raising awareness of the danger of carrying a knife.

Anyone with any concerns can visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.