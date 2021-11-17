Telford man denies murdering 23-year-old found with fatal stab wounds

Dawid Kurdziel

Robert Wieczorkowski, 31, of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday.

Mr Wieczorkowski is charged with both the murder and manslaughter Mr Kurdziel in the early hours of July 3. He remains in custody ahead of a hearing at Stafford Crown Court on January 14.

A five-day trial has been estimated, which has been earmarked to start at Stafford Crown Court on February 7.

Mr Kurdziel, who died in an ambulance on the way to hospital, is believed to have been stabbed near the park and play area next to Millennium Village, off Ketley Park Road.

Family tributes following his death described him as "a great brother, son, uncle and friend".

A Go Fund Me page launched after his death also raised more than £10,000 towards funeral costs.

In a statement at the time his family said he would always be remembered as someone smiling.

They said: "Dawid was a great brother, son, uncle and friend. He was a very happy person, always smiling, and that's how he will be remembered.

"He would do anything to keep family and friends from harm's way. He was precious to us all. He is badly missed and loved deeply."