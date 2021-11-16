Christmas cards hand painted by charity shop worker are put up for sale

Anna Streetly

The design, which features a robin, has been painted by the assistant community shop manager of one of Severn Hospice's charity shops.

This cheeky chappie is now on sale at the hospice’s 29 shops and at its two hospices in Shrewsbury and Telford, as well as online.

It was hand painted by 21-year-old Anna Streetly who works at the charity’s boutique shop on Shrewsbury’s historic Wyle Cop.

Anna, who comes from Shrewsbury said: “I love painting and being able to combine that with my work at Severn Hospice was a dream come true.

“I painted this during lockdown, and it took around five hours to finish. There was a lot of planning, but I really enjoyed it.

"I do all sorts of arty-crafty stuff – I am making bags to sell in the shop for Christmas and to see my card on sale in the shop where I work means the world to me and when someone comes to the till point to buy a pack, it does make my heart flutter.

“I am really proud to be able to support Severn Hospice in a way that means so much to me.

“I love working here at Wyle Cop – it is a really special shop. Everyone, from the customers to the staff and volunteers, are wonderful and in the run up to Christmas it feels even more festive and to play a little part in that is brilliant.”

Paula Watkins, Severn Hospice’s shop support manager, added: “We are incredibly lucky that Anna designed, drew and painted this card for us.

“Everyone loves a robin, and we think it is absolutely stunning. We know that these cards are going to fly off the shelves in the run up to Christmas

“By buying Anna’s cards, you support our vital work and allow us to care for thousands of people living with incurable illness when they need us most.”

The cards, which cost £4 and come in a pack of 10, are available from the charity’s shops in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

For more details of the shops and opening hours go to severnhospice.org.uk/support-us/our-shops/find-a-shop-near-you