Telford's Tree of Light launched ahead of festive season

At the official switch-on ceremony for Telford's Tree of Light were, from left, Peter Seaward, acting chair of the trustees of Telford Tree of Light, Anna Turner, Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Wellington Rotary president, Tom Taylor, and John Porter from the Salvation Army Band.

The tree, which serves as way for people to remember loved ones and support local good causes, is based at Telford Shopping Centre.

The commemorative fundraiser is organised by a combination of four Telford rotary clubs – Wellington, Ironbridge, Wrekin, and Telford Central.

The official switch-on, which could not take place last year, was carried out by Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, and featured a performance from the Salvation Army Band.

The tree has raised around £40,000 in the last three or four years, and this year's proceeds will be split between a number of good causes – 50 per cent for the Severn Hospice, 25 per cent for Hope House, and 25 per cent between four good causes selected by the individual rotary clubs – Lingen Davies, Southall School, Telford Mind, and Telford & Wrekin CVS.

The Salvation Army Band played at the official switch-on ceremony for Telford's Tree of Light

The Telford Rotary Tree of Light official launch has taken place

Peter Seaward, acting chair of the trustees of Telford Tree of Light, said that they were delighted to be able to hold an in-person switch-on this year.

He said: "The tree of light is there to enable people to remember their loved ones at this time of year and help to support local charities by making a donation. It is a really important way of supporting very deserving local organisations.

"For everyone involved with the tree of light we were delighted to be able to officially launch this year and especially pleased that the Lord Lieutenant was able to do it."

Donations of £5 are requested for those who wish to add a name to the tree, and people can do so up until December 18.