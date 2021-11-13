Officers carry out checks after concerns over speeding

Police have been carrying out speeding checks after concerns raised over drivers in the area.

Officers carrying out speed checks on Waterloo Road in Ketley
Telford Police said they had set up the patrol on Waterloo Road in Ketley – clocking the fastest driver doing 38mph in a 30mph limit.

Officers said the motorist had been "dealt with at the roadside".

A total of 40 cars were checked by officers while at the location – with the average speed being below the limit at 25.3mph.

A spokesman for the force said they had set up to carry out the checks after concerns were raised about the speed of drivers in the area.

