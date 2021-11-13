Knockout Christmas lights switch-on for Telford

Rising Telford boxing star Liam Davies was welcomed as a guest of honour for the switch-on at Southwater – with scores of people turning out for the occasion.

The event rounded off a day of activities at Southwater and Telford Centre, kicking off the festive season.

Davies, is enjoying a burgeoning reputation and last month added another belt to his collection when he secured the WBC International Silver super-bantamweight title with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Dixon Flores.

He was joined for the switch on by another Davies, Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies, and the mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Councillor Amrik Jhawar.

The day had included a host of family activities, with Christmas children’s arts and crafts, Mrs Claus and her cookies, the Got2sing choir, the Darby singers, music from Festive Strings as well as a steel band performance, interactive games and music, and a panto ticket give-away.

People were also able to find the Giant Snow Globe for photo opportunities, while street performers entertained with festive food and drink carts available throughout the afternoon.

Telford Centre joined in the celebrations with a walkabout Santa Claus, a new Santa’s mail room, face painting, and kids' bauble making.

Councillor Davies said they were thrilled to have Telford's rising star there for the occasion, and encouraged people to make the most of the festive events planned across the borough.

He said: "It was brilliant to see hundreds of people in Southwater tonight for the Christmas lights switch-on. To have Telford's very own Liam Davies there was just brilliant too. We had a great laugh with the countdown.

"Telford & Wrekin is a brilliant place at Christmas with lots of local events taking place so I encourage people to support the events and get into the Christmas mood.