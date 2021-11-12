Recognition for county veteran

Telford MP Lucy Allan with Eddie Mansfield who has received a Points of Light award in recognition of his community work

Telford community figure, Eddie Mansfield, was recognised by the Prime Minister with a Points of Light Award on Armistice Day, Thursday, November 11.

The Points of Light Award recognises outstanding individual volunteers who make a real and tangible change in their community.

Telford MP Lucy Allan recommended Mr Mansfield on the basis of a lifetime of service in all three branches of the armed forces, and for his role as a civilian instructor for the Air Training Corps.

Mr Mansfield is also the standard bearer for the local branch of the Royal British Legion and founded the Telford veterans breakfast clubs.

Ms Allan said the Prime Minister was impressed by Mr Mansfield’s service to his country and his community.

Ms Allan MP said: "I am delighted that the Prime Minister has recognised Eddie for the Points of Light Award.

"Eddie has dedicated a lifetime of service to his country and his selfless voluntary work for the community has been both exemplary and inspiring. I couldn’t think of a more deserving recipient.