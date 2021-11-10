Mayor opens brand new care home in Telford

Councillor Amrik Jhawar, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, opening new care home Priorslee House

Councillor Amrik Jhawar, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, joined residents and colleagues in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Priorslee House, a brand new, state-of-the-art care home on Shifnal Road in Priorslee.

Priorslee House offers residential care to older people in Shropshire, and held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 2 to mark its official opening to the local community in Telford.

Hosted by colleagues at Priorslee House, the ribbon-cutting event invited representatives from the local community, including the mayor and Lisa Courtney of the Alzheimer’s Society, to celebrate the home’s official opening.

The ceremony saw members of the leadership team at HC-One, the care provider that owns Priorslee House, welcome guests with an opening speech. Councillor Jhawar then proceeded to help Dorothy Lewis, the first resident to call Priorslee House her home, to cut the ribbon.

Guests enjoyed a tour of the home, which consists of hotel style services and facilities across three communities, in addition to a central courtyard garden, while adhering to HC-One’s coronavirus regulations throughout.

Anita Horton, home manager at Priorslee House, said: “It was great to welcome the mayor and fellow representatives from our local community to our ribbon-cutting event, to give them an insight into the facilities and kind care available at Priorslee House.

“I am incredibly proud to offer the kindest care to older people in a home as beautiful as Priorslee House and look forward to providing expert care and support to our local community for years to come.”

Tracey Tomlins, managing director at HC-One, said: “I was delighted to join Priorslee House’s colleagues and residents to mark this very special occasion, and I’m sure everybody will join me in congratulating all those involved, to a job very well done.

“At HC-One, we are incredibly proud of buildings like this and the investment we are able to make. It is always the team that helps build a home, so we also extend our thanks to home manager Anita, deputy home manager Lucy and all our colleagues at Priorslee House.