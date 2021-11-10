Hundreds of properties without power in Telford

The area affected by the power cut

The incident was reported by Western Power Distribution (WPD) at about 5.30pm affecting properties in the Stirchley Road and Stirchley Avenue area.

WPD reported that the power cut was due to a fault on the low voltage network in the area which they are "working hard" to resolve.

By 6.30pm engineers were working on the fault and power was expected to be restored at 9pm.

Vulnerable customers needing any extra support during this power cut, have been advised to phone 0800 6783 105.