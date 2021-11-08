Demand for lessons creates demand for swimming teachers across Shropshire

Puddle Ducks

Puddle Ducks runs baby, toddler and child swimming classes in and around Newport, Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Wrexham, as well as across the West Midlands and South Cheshire.

The school has seen huge demand for lessons after children have missed out on nearly eighteen months in the pool due to the pandemic.

This has prompted a real need for more teachers to fill the gap and offer more lessons. Puddle Ducks is looking to increase teacher numbers by 25 per cent.

Kim Pinnington, owner of Puddle Ducks North West Midlands, Staffordshire & South Cheshire said: “After many months out of the pool, our little swimmers are jumping back in eagerly and we are looking for enthusiastic and passionate people to become swimming teachers, or swimming teachers looking for a more rewarding role to join our team.

Kim Pinnington, owner of Puddle Ducks North West Midlands, South Cheshire and Wrexham

“The pandemic has caused a huge increase in numbers of children learning to swim- as pools were shut throughout the lockdown periods.

"The Swimming Teachers Association reports that nearly one million children could leave primary school in the next five years unable to swim due to Covid-19 disruptions. We are seeing massive numbers of enquiries, and are expanding our team to meet demand.

“We are happy to offer fully paid training periods and regular, guaranteed hours as well as a number of progression opportunities. Many of our franchise owners joined us as teachers and have now progressed to owning their own swim school business – there are so many different routes this role can guide you through.”

Kim added: “There is nothing that compares to seeing the look of joy on a child’s face when they are swimming – learning new skills whilst having so much fun.”