Shropshire charity supporting communities through the pandemic changes its name

In Picture L>R: Hugh Strickland (Chairman) Shropshire Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, Julia Baron (Chief Ex) and Shropshire High Sheriff Tony Morris-Eyton

A Shropshire based charity that has helped strengthen local communities across the county for over 60 years has unveiled its new name.

Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC) is now known as Community Resource after undergoing a rebrand.

The organisation, which started in 1960, supports people and communities facing challenges across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

The new branding was revealed on Wednesday, November 3 at the charity’s AGM, which was attended by members and guests including the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire and Community Resource patron, Anna Turner, and High Sheriff of Shropshire Tony Morris-Eyton.

In Picture L>R: Shropshire Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner and Julia Baron (Chief Ex)

Julia Baron, CEO of Community Resource, said: “We have a long history in Shropshire and we want to be here for another 60 years and beyond. We know that in order to do that, as many people as possible need to know who we are, what we do and who we do it for.

“Investing in our organisation now will allow us to continue to reach those who need our help, but also reach those who might be interested in our work and want to support us.”

Community Resource’s services include offering advice to voluntary groups to help them meet the need in their local area, running social groups for those who are socially isolated and improving people’s work prospects through its Wheels2Work scheme.

In the past year it has also recruited and managed over 800 volunteers supporting Covid vaccination centres and is expanding this work into a service to match community groups with people interested in volunteering.

In Picture: Hugh Strickland (Chairman) and Julia Baron (Chief Ex)

The charity is about to launch its annual Warmer Winter Appeal, which has given out over £79,000 to people in the county living in fuel poverty since it started in 2011. It also manages a number of other grant schemes through its Shropshire Community Fund.

Hugh Strickland, Chair of Community Resource, said: “We have been known as a number of different names over the years including the most recent, Shropshire RCC.

“Changing our name to Community Resource captures the breadth of our work and is the start of our exciting plans to grow and evolve as an organisation, all while continuing our commitment to supporting people in this county.”