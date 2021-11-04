Decreasing but still high Covid-19 infection rates in Telford and Wrekin

File photo. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

The full impact on the number of positive cases from the re-opening of schools is yet to be known and the borough is repeating calls to keep following guidelines and get the jab when you can.

What the council finds particularly worrying is an increase of 19 people in the number of covid patients being cared for on local hospital wards. The number has jumped from 38 people on October 27 to 57 on November 3.

Helen Onions, Telford and Wrekin's acting statutory director for public health, said: “It is too early to confirm that covid cases are dropping in Telford and Wrekin.

“In the last weeks, cases were highest in the under 20s. Due to the half-term holiday, testing has dropped and thus fewer cases were reported.

“We are yet to see the impact of schools’ return."

The council is working with schools to minimise the disruption.

On October 31 the council says the borough was ranked the highest in covid-19 infection rates in the West Midlands.

Even though the number of new cases reported in the week to October 31 dropped by 160 compared to the previous week, there were still 941 cases reported in that period of time.

And a further two deaths were also reported in the week, bringing the borough's grim pandemic total to 280.

Health gurus have appealed for everyone to continue to follow the guidance.

"Small actions make such a big difference and can avoid someone becoming seriously ill and in hospital," said Helen.

Even those who have been vaccinated can still catch the virus and should continue to carry out lateral flow tests was her advice.

Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care urged people to be jabbed as soon as they are eligible.

"Each and every vaccine helps to prevent serious illness, reduces the risk of hospitalisation and slows down the spread of the virus," he said.