New Job Centre opens in Telford

The new temporary Job Centre in Telford

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has opened the temporary site at Titan House in Telford.

The DWP said the new site is intended for "all Universal Credit claimants in the town and surrounding areas", while the existing Telford Job Centre will "remain open for legacy benefit customers".

The new site has a team of 29 'work coaches', who will offer 'one-on-one tailored support'.

Mims Davies MP, Minister for Employment said: “We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every community of the UK, including here in Telford.

“Every customer benefits from having a dedicated work coach. They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match jobseekers to the latest opportunities.

“It’s brilliant to see our Plan for Jobs in action, from Kickstart to Sector-based Work Academy Programmes, our work coaches are there to help people thrive and progress in work.”

Holly Jakeways is one of the new recruits based at Telford Titan House Job Centre Plus, and she said: "This will be a brilliant chance for us to spend more time in supporting our Kickstart customers on their journey into work. The new space we have at Titan House will allow us to bring more employers and providers to the site which will provide yet more opportunities for our customers.”