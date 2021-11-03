MP welcomes vote to replace 'flawed' and 'unjust' disciplinary system

Lucy Allan MP has welcomed the move to create a new disciplinary system for MPs

Lucy Allan, Conservative MP for Telford, was speaking after a parliamentary vote saw North Shropshire MP, Owen Paterson, avoid suspension after a standards committee said he had breached lobbying rules.

Instead Mr Paterson's case will be reviewed before a decision, while a new parliamentary disciplinary process for all MPs will also be created.

Ms Allan welcomed the move, saying that Mr Paterson's case had been the "final straw for the majority of the house".

She said: "Standards in public life matter. Whether in Parliament or in local government. The public have a right to expect that those in public office are held to the highest standards. Those who do not should be held to account and receive the appropriate penalty.

"It has long been the case that members of all parties have had concerns about the process for investigating members of Parliament if they are alleged not to have complied with the rules.

"There must be a process in which we can have confidence. Such a process must be a just and fair process and no less robust than a disciplinary process in any other workplace.

"The existing process was unjust. There was no fair process. No right to a fair hearing, no right to know the case against you, no right to an appeal and no right to challenge an outcome in the courts. If an MP is to be accused of the most serious of allegations they must be permitted to receive a fair hearing."

She added: "Reforming this process was long overdue. It is fair to say this desperately sad case was the final straw for the majority of the House.

"We had tolerated a flawed system for too long. This has now resulted in an overhaul of the system. MPs will now be subject to a process that would be found in any workplace and I believe that is right and proper."

The chairman of North Shropshire Conservative Association has also reiterated his support for Mr Paterson following the vote.

In a statement Peter Shellard said: "North Shropshire Conservative Association note the motion and decision taken by the House of Commons in respect of the Standards Committee regarding Owen Paterson.

"In my previous statement on this matter, I have made clear the support Owen retains and concerns with the process. I welcome the decision made today by the Commons to review their processes including considering a right of appeal.