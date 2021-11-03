Major bike show coming to Telford

The International Dirt Bike Show will be taking place in Telford next year

The International Dirt Bike Show – Europe’s largest off-road show – will take place at Telford International Centre next year.

The event will run from Friday, October 28, to Sunday, October 30, and is set to feature new bike and product launches for 2023 as well as a host of entertainment.

The show will be moving to the TIC for the first time, after stints at Stoneleigh Park and Staffordshire Showground.

Before that, the Classic Dirt Bike Show will take its usual place at the Telford venue, being staged next year from February 12 to 13.

Event planner Nick Mowbray said: “We are delighted to be moving the International Dirt Bike Show to the Telford International Centre, which we know extremely well from hosting our annual Classic Dirt Bike Show. Our new venue will allow the show to expand and provide further opportunity for new features.”

Mr Mowbray added that while it was important to maintain the grass roots of the event, moving to the Telford venue would allow the show to "develop and bring in new elements".