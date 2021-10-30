HGV sheds bricks in road after Telford crash

The lorry carrying building materials, shed bricks onto the road when it crashed near the Naird roundabout in Stafford Park.

The incident happened at around 7am.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicle.

It is not known if anyone was hurt.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.05am we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place involving one heavy goods vehicle that has come to rest on its side.

"Crews made vehicle safe. No persons trapped.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford.